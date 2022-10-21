Deutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Deutsche Bank has cut staff in origination and advisory segments of its investment banking unit, as a pullback in financing deals compels lenders to limit costs.
The cuts in New York and London will be in the "dozens", said the person, declining to give a concrete figure.
Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More
