Deutsche Bank names ex Citi banker Di Stefano as EMEA VP Origination&Advisory















MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed Pierpaolo Di Stefano as vice chairman, Origination & Advisory for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, starting Jan. 1, the lender said on Thursday.

Di Stefano, who will be based in London and Milan, brings "extensive M&A experience and deep knowledge of investment banking and financial services", Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

For the last four years, Di Stefano was chief investment officer at Italian state-backed lender Cassa Depositi and Prestiti (CDP) and managing director at CDP Equity. He had previously spent 25 years in the investment banking sector at Citi and other international banks.

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











