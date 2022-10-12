Deutsche Bank names ex-Credit Suisse banker as new APAC head of private bank

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann















SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Wednesday it was replacing its Asia Pacific head of international private banking with a senior hire from embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

Singapore-based Jin Yee Young, who resigned from her role as the deputy head of Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific wealth management business, was appointed as the Asia Pacific head of the German lender's international private bank. read more

The veteran banker's appointment comes into effect from January, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. Young replaces Lok Yim, who took on the role in 2016, and will remain at Deutsche Bank as the CEO of its Hong Kong unit.

"Wealth management continues to be a cornerstone of our offering for clients in the Asia Pacific region, and a critical growth driver for our platform," said Alexander von zur Muehlen, Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific CEO.

