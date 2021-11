The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Sunday that Olivier Vigneron would become the lender's new group chief risk officer.

He will succeed Stuart Lewis, who has announced he would retire next year.

