Deutsche Bank posts 27% fall in Q2 net profit, but better than expected

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) posted a 27% fall in second-quarter profit as revenues at the investment banking slumped, but the drop was not as bad as analysts had feared as higher interest rates fuelled gains at the retail division, figures on Wednesday showed.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 763 million euros ($843.04 million). That compares with profit of 1.046 billion euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of around 571 million euros.

The bank downgraded its outlook for the investment bank, saying it now expects revenues to be slightly lower in 2023, compared to previous expectations for flat revenue.

The bank also faced a rise in non-operating costs in the quarter, partly as a result of higher litigation and severance charges.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi, Editing by Friederike Heine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.