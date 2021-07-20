Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Deutsche Bank raising amount paid to junior bankers - source

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

July 20 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is raising the amount it pays investment banking analysts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Tuesday.

The bank will now pay first- and second-year analysts in its origination and advisory arms $100,000 and $105,000, respectively, which is a $15,000 increase from previous amounts, the person said, asking not to be identified.

U.S. analysts being promoted to the associate level midyear will see their pay rise by $25,000 to $150,000, the person said. Globally, analysts and those being promoted to associate will see their compensation increase by a similar percentage, the source added.

The pay adjustments will be shared during midyear compensation reviews, according to the source, who said that formal communication will take place on Aug. 4 but will be effective from July 1.

Wall Street banks have been rolling out incentives to younger staff after a group of first-year analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) complained of long hours and "unrealistic deadlines" in an internal survey in March. read more

The four largest U.S. consumer banks - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) - posted blockbuster second-quarter results last week, after pandemic loan losses failed to materialize and the U.S. economy began roaring back to life. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

