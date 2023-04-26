Deutsche Bank restructures management board as U.S. head exits















FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is reshuffling responsibilities of its management board after Christiana Riley, who oversees the German bank's U.S. operations, leaves to pursue another opportunity outside the bank, Deutsche said on Wednesday.

It follows news last week that Deutsche's co-deputy chief executive Karl von Rohr will also be leaving.

The future board will be made up of nine people, down from the current 10, Deutsche Bank said.

Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman











