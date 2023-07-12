Deutsche Bank revamps setup of retail bank under new board member - internal memo

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has reorgnised the setup of its vast retail operations under the division's new board member, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The so-called private bank will now operate under one global leadership team and no longer be split in two divisions, according to the memo from the board member, Claudio de Sanctis, which was sent to staff.

Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.