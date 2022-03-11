Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business

A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday that it would wind down its business in Russia.

Deutsche had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians on Friday for its ongoing ties to Russia after saying that leaving would go against its values, as other banks cut off ties. read more

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said on Friday.

"There won't be any new business in Russia."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Diane Craft and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.