Deutsche Bank sees 300 million euro hit from recent court ruling

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) expects to take a 300 million euro ($364.71 million) hit from a recent court rulling that favors consumers over banking fees, the lender's finance chief said on Thursday.

The bank foresees a 100 million euro provision in the current quarter and temporary revenue declines of 100 million euros in both the second and third quarters, CFO James von Moltke said at an online conference.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.