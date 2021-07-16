Deutsche Bank's international private bank unit hires seven bankers in Americas

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) international private bank (IPB) unit said on Friday it hired seven bankers in the Americas, as it looks to strengthen its business in the region.

The bankers will be joining from Citigroup Inc (C.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management and will be based in New York, San Francisco, Brazil and Mexico, the unit said.

It added that the U.S. operations were also looking to recruit in New York, the West Coast and Florida.

The German lender's IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals and their families.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni

