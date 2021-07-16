Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Deutsche Bank's international private bank unit hires seven bankers in Americas

1 minute read

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) international private bank (IPB) unit said on Friday it hired seven bankers in the Americas, as it looks to strengthen its business in the region.

The bankers will be joining from Citigroup Inc (C.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management and will be based in New York, San Francisco, Brazil and Mexico, the unit said.

It added that the U.S. operations were also looking to recruit in New York, the West Coast and Florida.

The German lender's IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals and their families.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 3:36 PM UTCWhat might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?

Two top Bank of England officials surprised investors this week by saying the time might be nearing for the British central bank to rein in the huge stimulus programme it has used to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

FinanceEXCLUSIVE Louis Vuitton-backed L Catterton explores public listing -sources
FinanceAnalysis: 'Shuttle Diplomacy Gone Bad': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
FinanceInvestors balk as bankrupt St. Croix refinery needs $1 bln to be viable
FinanceChina to order developers to disclose commercial paper debt every month - sources