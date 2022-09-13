Deutsche Bank's IPB unit hires new director in Americas

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) International Private Bank unit in the Americas hired Hedieh Bolour as a director based in Los Angeles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bolour joins Deutsche from wealth advisory firm Lido Advisors. She has earlier held similar roles in Bank of America and Wells Fargo (WFC.N), the memo added, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.

The German bank's IPB unit, which offers advisory and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients, in July had hired a string of bankers to bolster its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses. read more

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

