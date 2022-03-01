Deutsche Boerse expands Russia-related securities it will no longer trade

Bull and bear symbols for successful and bad trading are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Tuesday that it was expanding the Russia-related securities that it will no longer trade.

"Trading of all instruments on Russian bonds, individual securities and related structured products will be suspended at the end of today's trading day for the protection of the public until further notice," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers

