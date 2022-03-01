1 minute read
Deutsche Boerse expands Russia-related securities it will no longer trade
FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Tuesday that it was expanding the Russia-related securities that it will no longer trade.
"Trading of all instruments on Russian bonds, individual securities and related structured products will be suspended at the end of today's trading day for the protection of the public until further notice," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.