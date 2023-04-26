Deutsche Boerse posts stronger-than-expected Q1 profit

Bull and bear symbols are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt
Bull and bear symbols are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Wednesday it posted a 12% rise in first-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and that it may exceed its forecasts for 2023.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 473 million euros ($522.05 million), up from 421 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of nearly 10%.

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Hakan Ersen Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next