Deutsche Boerse posts stronger-than-expected Q1 profit















FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Wednesday it posted a 12% rise in first-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and that it may exceed its forecasts for 2023.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 473 million euros ($522.05 million), up from 421 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of nearly 10%.

($1 = 0.9060 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Hakan Ersen Editing by Chris Reese











