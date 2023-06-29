Direct Line does not expect "material" financial impact after claims review

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Direct Line (DLGD.L) said on Thursday it did not expect a review of claims settled between Sept. 1 2017 and Aug, 17 2022 to have a material financial impact on its 2023 figures, following media reports on the matter.

The insurer said an estimate of potential payments the group will make as a result of the review had already been provided for within its 2022 financial year-end claims reserves.

Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Tom Wilson















