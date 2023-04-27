Norway's DNB beats Q1 profit forecast as rates rise















OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - DNB (DNB.OL), Norway's largest bank, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, following a trend among Nordic banks benefiting from recent rate hikes.

Net profit rose to 10.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($989.43 million) in the January-March quarter, from 7.6 billion crowns a year earlier, while analysts on average had expected 8.9 billion crowns, according to a poll compiled by the bank.

"We are experiencing growth in both the personal and corporate customer markets," Chief Executive Officer Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

Loans to customers increased 0.6% in the quarter while net interest income surged 39.8% to 14.6 billion crowns, just above analysts' average forecast of 14.5 billion, thanks to both increased volumes and interest rates.

DNB and its Nordic peers have seen a year of rapid rate hikes by central banks seeking to curb inflation, boosting the industry's interest income and profits, and leading to first-quarter profits that have exceeded expectations.

The Nordic region's biggest lender, Nordea (NDAFI.HE), posted a larger-than-expected gain in first-quarter operating profits on Thursday, saying lending volumes continued to develop positively despite slowing economic activity.

While the first quarter was marked by international market turbulence, activity in the Norwegian economy remained high, DNB said.

Norges Bank was the first major central bank to begin hiking rates in September 2021 and is expected to raise rates again next week.

DNB said it had net reversals of impairment of financial instruments of 79 million crowns in the quarter compared with net reversals of 589 million in the year-earlier period.

The net reversals in the oil, gas and offshore industry segment was 515 million in the quarter.

($1 = 10.6122 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik











