NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc (SQ.N) reported a rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

The company reported net revenue of $5.53 billion in the three months ended June, compared with $4.4 billion a year ago.

