Dubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM















DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower)has set the price range of its initial public offering (IPO) at 1.31-1.33 AED per share, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The total size of Empower's offeringis expected to range between $357 million and $362 million, WAM added.

Subscriptions will close on Nov. 7 and final pricing will be set on Nov. 9.

Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman











