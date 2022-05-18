Dutch bank ABN Amro's Q1 profit beats estimates

ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

May 18 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit above market expectations at 295 million euros ($310.6 million), helped by the reopening of Dutch society as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Analysts in a company-provided poll had forecast an average profit of 259 million euros in the January-March period. In the same period last year, the bank posted a loss of 54 million after it had to pay a hefty money laundering fine.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

Reporting by Elena Vardon and Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi

