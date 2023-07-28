ECB to be open and data-driven at next meetings - Villeroy

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate setters will head into upcoming meetings with open minds and their decisions will be guided entirely by incoming economic data, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

In its quest to bring inflation back to its 2% target, the ECB raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday, but raised the possibility of a pause in September as price pressures begin to show signs of dissipating.

Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, said that the ECB's growing confidence it will hit the target by 2025 was grounded in the good transmission of rate hikes to the broader economy.

"Given the time needed for this full transmission, perseverance is now the prime key virtue. Pragmatism is second - decisions at our next meetings will be open and entirely data driven," Villeroy said in a statement.

