ECB can increase flexibility in case of market stress: Vasle

LJUBLJANA, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can provide additional support to financial markets in case of heightened stress but there is no need to outline in detail how it would ease turbulence, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle said on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that the flexibility we are providing to the markets, to the whole euro area, is sufficient," Vasle, the head of Slovenia's central bank, told a conference.

"We are prepared to cope with specific issues which would need additional flexibility," Vasle added. "But at the moment, we are not very specific on what this flexibility looks like because it depends on the future developments of the financial markets."

