ECB to come down on banks taking on too much financial risk, Enria says

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to come down on banks that are taking too much risk via financial instruments such as leveraged loans and equity-related derivatives, the ECB's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Friday.

"In key areas such as leveraged finance ... we plan to deploy the full range of supervisory tools available to us, including minimum capital requirements commensurate with the specific risk profile of individual banks, should this become necessary," Enria said in a speech.

