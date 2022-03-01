ECB orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed, Austria's FMA says

The logo of the Russian Sberbank Europe AG bank is seen on their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, March 1 (Reuters) - The European arm of Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's biggest lender, has been closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria's Financial Market Authority said.

"By order of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) issued a decision today banning the licensed credit institution 'Sberbank Europe AG' ... from continuing business operations in their entirety with immediate effect," the FMA said in a statement late on Tuesday. Sberbank Europe is based in Vienna. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler

