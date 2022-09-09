ECB to prioritise taming inflation over growth - Knot

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will prioritise bringing down spiralling inflation in coming months and will dampen economic growth in the process, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday.

"We expect inflation to keep rising in the coming months, so that means we only have one problem on our plate: inflation. And that will mean that we will have to slow economic growth at least a bit to reduce inflation", Knot said in an interview with Dutch radio broadcaster BNR.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet

