ECB says six banks come up short of its capital demands

Workers maintain the huge Euro logo in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Six euro zone banks have come up short of the European Central Bank's capital demands but the sector as a whole is well capitalised, the ECB said on Thursday after its annual review.

"Scores are broadly stable, with significant institutions maintaining solid capital and liquidity positions and most banks going beyond the levels dictated by capital requirements and guidance," the ECB said.

The ECB did not name the six banks whose capital levels at the end of the third quarter were lower than the supervisors' total demands, comprised of mandatory capital requirements, discretionary 'guidance' and additional buffers.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.