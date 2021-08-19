Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

ECB's new guidance can boost inflation expectations, Lane says

1 minute read
1/3

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's new policy guidance can boost inflation expectations, paving the ground to higher interest rates down the line, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday.

"The systematic approach to monetary policy embedded in rate forward guidance has the capacity to boost inflation expectations and thereby strengthen inflation dynamics," Lane said in a blog post.

"In turn, stronger inflation dynamics are the key to eventual normalisation of policy rates."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:05 AM UTC

Robinhood sees retail traders taking a breather in third quarter

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) expects retail investors to become less active in the third quarter, after frantic trading in crypto currencies helped more than double its revenue, the online brokerage said in its first earnings report as a public company.

Finance
British retailer John Lewis enters wealth management market
Finance
Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show
Finance
Factbox: From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
Finance
China to set up state conglomerates focusing on new strategic sectors

China will set up new central government-owned conglomerates focusing on strategic emerging industries at an appropriate time, the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said on Thursday.