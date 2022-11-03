ECB's opinion on Spanish banking tax will be issued "very shortly", De Cos says















MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will issue its non-binding opinion on Spanish banking tax proposal "very shortly," policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Thursday.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month that the ECB was set to warn of the adverse impact on Spanish banks' solvency of a proposed tax on the sector and of a higher cost of credit in the upcoming non-binding opinion.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo Editing by Jesus Aguado











