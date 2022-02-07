Egypt to sign 2022 funding programme with ITFC in Feb

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to sign a funding programme for 2022 with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation(ITFC) this month, Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said on Monday.

One of the most important features of this year's funding programme is the cooperation to support and develop medium, small, and micro enterprises sector in Egypt, it said in a statement on Facebook.

The ITFC, which is headquartered in Jeddah, often funds Egypt's commodities imports, including grains and petroleum.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.