Egypt's current account deficit at $ 7.8 bln in July-Dec 2021 -central bank
CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $7.8 billion in the July-December 2021 period, from $7.6 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; editing by Jonathan Oatis
