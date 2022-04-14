Skip to main content
Egypt's current account deficit at $ 7.8 bln in July-Dec 2021 -central bank

Egypt's Central Bank headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $7.8 billion in the July-December 2021 period, from $7.6 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

