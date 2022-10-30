Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv















CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's pound fell about 4% to 24 against the dollar as trading resumed on Sunday after the weekend, Refinitiv data showed.

The pound had slid about 14.5% against the dollar on Thursday after authorities announced a commitment to a "durably flexible" exchange rate regime along with a preliminary agreement for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

