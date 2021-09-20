Skip to main content

El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins, president says

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 20 (Reuters) - El Salvador has bought 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele announced, taking the Central American country's holdings of the volatile cryptocurrency to 700 coins.

"We just bought dip," Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices.

Earlier this month, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as an official currency along side the U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia

