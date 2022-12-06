EU antitrust regulators charge Deutsche Bank, Rabobank over bond cartel

People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Rabobank (RABO.UL) with taking part in a government bond cartel.

The European Commission said the two banks coordinated pricing and trading strategies on euro-denominated sovereign, SSA (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, sub-sovereign/agency), covered and government guaranteed bonds between 2005-2016.

It said some of their traders communicated mainly through emails and online chatrooms. The EU competition watchdog said it had sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the banks.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

