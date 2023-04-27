EU executive softens commission curbs for financial products















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive body said on Thursday it would propose only a partial ban on banks offering cash incentives to financial advisors who have sold their products, after fierce opposition from industry and key EU states such as Germany.

EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness is due to include the curbs in legislation to encourage more participation by retail investors in stock markets. It has already been delayed to May 24 as intense lobbying continues.

"We’re looking at tightening the conditions under which inducements are allowed," she said in a speech in Stockholm.

There should be a better breakdown of costs to make it easier for consumers to compare different options, she said.

"There should also be a targeted ban on inducements for execution-only transactions because it’s not right that inducements are paid even when there is no advice relationship at all with a client," she said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Kirstin Ridley











