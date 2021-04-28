A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Credit Suisse (CSAG.UL) a total of 28.5 million euros ($34.4 million) for taking part in a bond cartel.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was not penalised because it alerted the cartel to the European Commission.

The EU competition watchdog said the cartel was operated in the European secondary trading market related to supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency (SSA) bonds denominated in U.S. dollars.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

