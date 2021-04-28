Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceEU fines Bank of America Merrill Lynch, C. Agricole, Credit Suisse 28.5 mln euros

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Credit Suisse (CSAG.UL) a total of 28.5 million euros ($34.4 million) for taking part in a bond cartel.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was not penalised because it alerted the cartel to the European Commission.

The EU competition watchdog said the cartel was operated in the European secondary trading market related to supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency (SSA) bonds denominated in U.S. dollars.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 27, 2021 · 11:16 PM UTCVisa emerging from pandemic ‘storm’ as spending volumes recover

Visa Inc (V.N) is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, its top boss said on Tuesday, as a surge in online shopping helped the world's biggest payment processor beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and counter sluggish travel spending.

FinanceEXCLUSIVE U.S. watchdog mulls guidance to curb SPAC projections, liability shield -sources
FinanceMOVES Blackstone makes sustainability push with slew of new hires
FinanceLondon Stock Exchange income rises, Refinitiv savings on track
FinanceMetro Bank sees loan revival after first-quarter decline