EU fines Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse 344 mln euros for forex cartel
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays (BARC.L), RBS, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) a total of 344 million euros ($389.7 million) for taking part in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel.
UBS (UBSG.S) avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the cartel to the European Commission. The EU competition regulator said the cartel had focused on forex spot trading of G10 currencies.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
