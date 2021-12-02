EU fines Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse 344 mln euros for forex cartel

HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays (BARC.L), RBS, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) a total of 344 million euros ($389.7 million) for taking part in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel.

UBS (UBSG.S) avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the cartel to the European Commission. The EU competition regulator said the cartel had focused on forex spot trading of G10 currencies.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.