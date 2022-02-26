1 minute read
EU nearing decision on cutting Russia off from Swift: French official
PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Discussions among European Union members about excluding Russia from the Swift international payment system are close to reaching a successful conclusion, a French presidential official said on Saturday.
The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that no EU member state was blocking Russia's exclusion from the system, but that the talks were still ongoing.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Christian Lowe
