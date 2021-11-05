Euro zone inflation will come down even if more slowly, ECB's de Guindos says

Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is still expected to fall next year as the factors driving it remain temporary but the rate of its decline will be slower than earlier seen, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

"Inflation next year will undoubtedly slow down, but the intensity of the fall is perhaps not what we expected a few months ago," he said an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Inflation exceeded 4% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, and will still go higher in the coming months on soaring energy and shipping prices, and some tax hikes.

