Eurobank grows 9-month profit on strong fee, net interest income















ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), Greece's largest lender by market value, on Thursday reported higher net profit in the nine months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, boosted by stronger net interest, fee and commission income.

The bank reported net earnings of 1.106 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from 216 million in the first nine months of 2021.

($1 = 0.9839 euros)

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos











