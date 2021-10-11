Skip to main content

Finance

Eurobank signs deal with doValue on non-performing loan portfolio

1 minute read

View of a Eurobank branch in central Athens March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, has signed a deal with doValue to sell mezzanine and junior notes of a 5.2 billion euro ($6 billion) non-performing loan portfolio, it said on Monday.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Eurobank said.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 3:29 AM UTC

Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries.

Finance
Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
Finance
Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling
Finance
IMF still working to build support for new trust to help countries in need
Finance
Big investment hubs dodge a bullet in global tax overhaul