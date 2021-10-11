Eurobank signs deal with doValue on non-performing loan portfolio

View of a Eurobank branch in central Athens March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, has signed a deal with doValue to sell mezzanine and junior notes of a 5.2 billion euro ($6 billion) non-performing loan portfolio, it said on Monday.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Eurobank said.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair

