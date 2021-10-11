Finance
Eurobank signs deal with doValue on non-performing loan portfolio
ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, has signed a deal with doValue to sell mezzanine and junior notes of a 5.2 billion euro ($6 billion) non-performing loan portfolio, it said on Monday.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Eurobank said.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair
