Euronext says any assumption on new Borsa Italiana plan "speculative"

The Euronext logo is seen at the financial and business district of La Defense, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext (ENX.PA) on Wednesday dismissed as "speculation" reports in the Italian press about job cuts and top management changes at the recently acquired Milan bourse under a new business plan due in the autumn.

Euronext in April completed its acquisition of the Milan stock exchange in a 4.4 billion euro ($5.2 billion) deal that turns Italy into the main trading venue for the group.

Euronext, which last month reported 329 million euros in second-quarter revenue, up 56% year-on-year thanks to a 90 million euro contribution from Borsa, is due to present a new strategic plan in November.

"We are working with Borsa Italiana colleagues on the business plan," Euronext said in a note.

"Any assumption on its contents is pure speculation."

Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday that the plan under study envisages Borsa cutting its cost base by at least a fifth with a 200 staff reduction. Current Borsa CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi is set to be replaced, the Italian press has reported.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

