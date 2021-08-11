Finance
Euronext says any assumption on new Borsa Italiana plan "speculative"
MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext (ENX.PA) on Wednesday dismissed as "speculation" reports in the Italian press about job cuts and top management changes at the recently acquired Milan bourse under a new business plan due in the autumn.
Euronext in April completed its acquisition of the Milan stock exchange in a 4.4 billion euro ($5.2 billion) deal that turns Italy into the main trading venue for the group.
Euronext, which last month reported 329 million euros in second-quarter revenue, up 56% year-on-year thanks to a 90 million euro contribution from Borsa, is due to present a new strategic plan in November.
"We are working with Borsa Italiana colleagues on the business plan," Euronext said in a note.
"Any assumption on its contents is pure speculation."
Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday that the plan under study envisages Borsa cutting its cost base by at least a fifth with a 200 staff reduction. Current Borsa CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi is set to be replaced, the Italian press has reported.
($1 = 0.8536 euros)
