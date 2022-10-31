Europe-listed Brazil stocks, Petrobras slip after Lula election win















LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German-listed shares in Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) slipped more than 7% in early European trade after leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election.

Petrobras shares slipped to 12.4 euros, levels last seen in early October, although trading volumes were extremely thin, according to Refinitiv data. ,

Meanwhile, London-Listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (IDBZ.L) fell 2.4% in to a one-month low.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper











