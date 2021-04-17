Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceEurostar strikes deal with lenders to refinance debt - The Telegraph

Reuters
1 minute read

The destination is seen on the door of a Eurostar train bound for Amsterdam at St Pancras station in London, Britain February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Channel tunnel operator Eurostar has struck a deal with its lenders to refinance hundreds of millions of pounds of debts, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, paving the way for talks to restart about financial support from British taxpayers.

A group of banks, including state-backed NatWest, have agreed to refinance 400 million pounds ($553 million) of loans that were due to be repaid this summer, according to the paper.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 16, 2021 · 11:23 PM UTCS&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up bumper quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

FinanceMorgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
FinanceBank CEOs to testify as U.S. Congress ramps up scrutiny of Wall Street
FinanceBank of England tells firms to promote own 'RegTech' products
FinanceCredit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos