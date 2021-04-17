The destination is seen on the door of a Eurostar train bound for Amsterdam at St Pancras station in London, Britain February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Channel tunnel operator Eurostar has struck a deal with its lenders to refinance hundreds of millions of pounds of debts, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, paving the way for talks to restart about financial support from British taxpayers.

A group of banks, including state-backed NatWest, have agreed to refinance 400 million pounds ($553 million) of loans that were due to be repaid this summer, according to the paper.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.