Ex-Economy Minister Siniscalco leaves as head of Morgan Stanley Italy















ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Former Economy Minister Domenico Siniscalco will leave the position of country head for Morgan Stanley Italy after more than 16 years in the post, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old, who will remain at Morgan Stanley as senior advisor and vice chairman, will be replaced by Mario Altieri.

"Since 2006, Siniscalco has made an extraordinary contribution to the growth of Morgan Stanley ... with his experience and professionalism," a statement said.

Siniscalco served in centre-right governments led by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during 2004-2005.

Altieri has been at Morgan Stanley since 1999 and was previously head of Fixed Income Distribution for Asia-Pacific and Head of Equity for Continental Europe.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Toby Chopra











