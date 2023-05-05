Exchange operator Cboe profit rises as market volatility lifts trading volumes

People walk by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

May 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z), reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the exchange operator's trading volumes swelled on heightened market fluctuations amid a banking crisis and rising interest rates.

Investors turned to the company's proprietary products, such as options linked to the VIX volatility index (.VIX) and the S&P 500 (.SPX), as they rejigged portfolios to hedge against risks of an economic uncertainty.

Revenue from its options segment grew 28% to $280.7 million.

The Chicago-based company, which provides trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and derivative products across markets in different regions, saw a 13% rise in net revenue to $471.4 million.

The company reported a net income of $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $109.2 million, or $1.02, a year earlier.

Cboe's results wrapped up a strong quarter for exchange operators. Earlier this week, New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) reported upbeat results.

Last month, both Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) and CME Group Inc (CME.O) also beat profit estimates.

