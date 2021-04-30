Skip to main content

FinanceExchange operator Cboe profit beats estimates as volumes surge

Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets sign hangs at its headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a first-quarter profit that beat expectations, helped by a surge in trading volumes due to pandemic-driven market volatility.

U.S. exchanges have not only benefitted from a surge in retail participation due to the health crisis but also witnessed a deluge of new stock floatations during the quarter in a bid to capitalize on the red-hot IPO market.

"We are off to a strong start this year with continued momentum across the company, achieving quarter-over-quarter increases in net revenue and trading activity for each business segment," said Cboe Chief Executive Officer Edward T. Tilly.

For the quarter, Cboe reported a near 10% jump in total revenue of more than $1 billion, compared with the year-ago period.

Revenue from North American equities trading rose 11%, even as options trading revenue fell 4%. Revenue from European equities trading climbed 61%, while futures revenue fell 24% from a year earlier.

Net income fell nearly 10% to $164.8 million, or $1.53 per share, but was above analysts' average estimate of $1.40 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

