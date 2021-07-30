Exchange operator CBOE's second-quarter profit drops 7%

Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets sign hangs at its headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported a 7% drop in second-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker trading in U.S equities and a jump in expenses.

Net income fell to $105.2 million, or 98 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $113.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cboe earned $1.38 per share. Analysts on average had expected a figure of $1.36 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.

Like other exchange operators, Chicago-based Cboe had also benefited from a jump in participation by small and first-time traders during the pandemic outbreak. That heightened activity, however, has normalized from the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded a 19% jump in operating expenses, mainly related to compensation, benefits and other professional fees.

Total revenue, excluding costs, rose 18% to $350.6 million.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni

