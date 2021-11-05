EXCLUSIVE Bain Capital-owned Brillio hires banks for IPO - sources

The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital has kicked off preparations to list digital consulting firm Brillio on the U.S. stock market early next year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Brillio has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO), the sources said.

The company could seek a valuation including debt of $3 billion or more, one of the sources said. The sources requested anonymity because the IPO preparations are confidential, and cautioned that the timing and size of the deal could change.

Bain, Brillio and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Remote working during pandemic-induced lockdowns over the past 18 months has led to a spike in demand for information technology services and provided a boost to technology consulting vendors such as Brillio.

Brillio offers clients technology services including cloud-based applications, analytics solutions and software maintenance.

The Edison, New Jersey-based company was spun out of information technology recruiting and staffing services firm Collabera in 2014. Bain acquired a majority stake in 2019.

Brillio has been led by former IBM (IBM.N) and Cognizant (CTSH.O) executive Raj Mamodia since its inception.

Over the past decade, Bain has invested in other technology services firms such as Genpact and Quest Global.

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey

