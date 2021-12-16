Finance
EXCLUSIVE Insurer MetLife postpones U.S. office return to March
1 minute read
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc (MET.N) on Thursday told staff it has pushed back plans for U.S. employees to return to the office to March from Jan. 10 previously, a spokeswoman for the company said.
The move comes as financial firms grapple with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.