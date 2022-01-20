Finance1 minute read
EXCLUSIVE JPMorgan bonus pool for investment bankers up 30-40%
Jan 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), the largest U.S. bank, will increase its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 30% to 40%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.
The move comes after JPMorgan top boss Jamie Dimon said Friday the bank would pay to retain top-flight talent.
Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis
