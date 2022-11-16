Experian posts stronger profit, flags changing lender behaviour in UK















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Experian (EXPN.L) posted a higher first-half profit on Wednesday as the world's largest credit data firm was boosted by steady demand for borrowing across its markets amid a cost-of-living crunch in the UK.

The London-listed company said volatility in Britain's economic policy led to some changes in its clients' behaviour, with lenders generally focusing more on risk-based analysis and tweaking their criteria for new customer acquisition.

(This story has been corrected that say that Experian is the world's largest credit data firm, not credit card firm in first paragraph)

